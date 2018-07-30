Hollywood Stories: Mission: Impossible Crushes the Box Office

Mission: Impossible dominates the box office, Bruce Willis gets roasted, Carrie Fisher returns posthumously to Star Wars, and more Hollywood Stories!

Michael Lohan's wife called the cops on him, but ended up getting taken in herself for a psych examination. Apparently a drunk Kate Major attacked Michael with glass, and he spoke to the cops from their driveway. The cops took Kate into custody for an involuntary psych exam.

The sixth Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible Fallout, topped the box office with $61.5 million. That's a franchise best, and Tom Cruise's second best opening of all time after War of the Worlds.

Video of Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Ving Rhames opened his door two years ago, to find a red dot on his forehead from a 9mm police hand gun. Three officers, a police dog, and a police captain were holding Ving at his Santa Monica, California home because someone called and said they saw a large black man going into town.

Wilmer Valderrama has been spending hours with Demi Lovato in the hospital... they dated for quite some time. Demi is resting and getting better, a source told People magazine. Her whole family are there to support her through her recovery, and she's apparently going right into rehab from the hospital.

Bruce Willis' big roast aired over the weekend on Comedy Central, and he explained why he even did the roast to begin with-- to say Die Hard is NOT a Christmas movie. Watch his NSFW response below...

Video of Nothing Can Keep Bruce Willis Down - Roast of Bruce Willis - Uncensored

Roast Master Jeffrey Ross totally laid in to Bruce Willis.

Video of Jeff Ross Takes Bruce Willis to the Cleaners - Roast of Bruce Willis - Uncensored

Disney has announced Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia will appear in Star Wars Episode IX. They're not recasting the role or using CGI, instead using previously filmed footage of Carrie.

Peter Dinklage is attached to star in and produce Rumpelstiltskin, a film adaptation of the classic German character from the Brothers Grimm. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but Dinklage would play the main character Rumpelstiltskin.

Cardi B and Offset took to Instagram to debut their new his and hers Lamborghinis.