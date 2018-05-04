Hollywood Stories: 'Mob Justice' For Bill Cosby?

Bill Cosby's wife had a lot to say about her husband's conviction, Will Smith has some big-- and dangerous-- plans for the big 5-0, and it's Star Wars Day! This and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

Camille Cosby says her husband Bill's conviction was "mob justice," and said the media took away his right to a fair trial, and the prosecutor was just in it for professional and economic advancement. So all the women that came forward? That's just "mob justice."

27 more women have come forward accusing Charlie Rose of sexual harassment. Do you think he's still going to continue with that #MeToo show that he was planning?

Will Smith turns 50 on September 25th, and he's going to celebrate by bungee jumping from a helicopter, over the Grand Canyon, and broadcasting it on YouTube.

The Anna Faris remake of Overboard is out this weekend. We're not sure how to feel about this... you don't mess with perfection, which is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and then flip the genders. It's like redoing Apocalypse Now or The Godfather-- just leave it alone!

Video of Overboard Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

A website used Google trends data to determine the most popular Star Wars movie in every state. The Empire Strikes Back was pretty much the winner. The next favorite was The Phantom Menace.

Blake Shelton, who's got apparently the sexiest accent in America, has a big plan for Mother's Day. He's going to top last year.

Video of LOL! Blake Shelton Spills on His Mother’s Day Plans for Gwen Stefani

Every sponsored social media post by Kylie Jenner is worth $1 million! Kylie is the first member of her family to reach that milestone... and remember-- none of us ever will.

Christina Aguilera will not be returning to The Voice. In a new interview, she took some shots at the show. She said that once she realized it wasn't about the music, she decided it wasn't what she originally signed up for. It's a reality show... what did you expect???

Deadpool appears in the video for Celine Dion's new song "Ashes," which is on the new Deadpool 2 soundtrack. At the end, they get into an argument, because Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool has to be funny... and Celine says "Beat it, Spider-Man." It's funny, but honestly Celine Dion won't ever beat the Titanic song, right?