Hollywood Stories: More GRAMMY Nominees On The Horizon

The GRAMMY nom pool is getting bigger, Terry Crews goes to Washington, and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

The GRAMMY Awards will expand the number of nominations in the Record, Song, and Album of the Year categories, as well as Best New Artist, from five to eight.

They're apparently taking a cue from the Academy of Motion Pictures, because the Best Picture nominees for the Oscars went from five to ten several years ago.

Terry Crews was testifying before Congress about a very specific law, the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights. It gives victims access to rape kits, information, and counseling. Crews said he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood agent at a big party one night, and he said "Yes, even big, strong, strapping men can be assaulted, and in his world it's hard not to respond."

Video of Terry Crews complete opening statement (C-SPAN)

He said his wife taught him if you are pushed and if you are provoked, you hold back, and he said he is so glad that he listened to her advice.

The 10-year-old kid who plays young Randall on This Is Us has been getting trolled by people online for the adorable gap in his teeth. What 10-year-old kid doesn't have teeth problems before they go to the orthodontist??? His name is Lonnie Chavis, and he has a great head on his shoulders.

Jessica Simpson posted a video of her husband tossing their 4 year old son up in the air at a pool, but the son had a cast on, as he's recovering from a broken arm. The trolls came out and parent shamed them, saying what crappy parents they are for throwing him up in the air a little bit.

Jerry Seinfeld said he doesn't see why it was necessary to fire Roseanne Barr from her rebooted sitcom after her Tweet. He said "I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one push of a button. That was pretty fresh." He also thinks ABC should recast Roseanne Barr's role in the re-rebooted show.

Video of Jerry Seinfeld on Why Roseanne Barr Shouldn&#039;t Have Been Fired (Exclusive)

Big Brother plans to pull out out all the stops for its 20th anniversary season, which premieres tonight on CBS. One thing they will not be doing, which is something they have been doing a lot lately, is bring any returning players back to compete for the $500,000 prize. They did it last season with big-bearded Paul, much to the chagrin of many other brand new players who thought his experience with the game was unfair to them.

Video of Big Brother - Season 20 (Preview)

Newly platinum-haired Charlie Puth (who is going to be at our Beach House this summer) said something pretty interesting about getting reviews on his albums... he's cool with any reviews, good or bad.

Video of Charlie Puth welcomes good or bad reviews

Stephen Colbert called up his old buddy Jimmy Fallon to talk about Donald Trump calling them no-name, no-talent lost souls.