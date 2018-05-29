Hollywood Stories: Morgan Freeman's Latest Apology

Morgan Freeman apologizes again, the new Star wars movie crashes, and are Nicki Minaj and Eminem really a couple or what?

Morgan Freeman offered yet another apology, but he also categorized his actions as "misplaced compliments or humor, not sexual assault or harassment." Nobody paid attention to the apology, because they were so lulled by Freeman's soothing voice.

Nicki Minaj jokingly started a rumor that she and Eminem were dating, and Eminem kept going through a show this week in Boston. Then Nicki tweeted:

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me--. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. ---------- https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018

They would be a pretty cute couple.

Solo: A Star Wars story led the box office with three day opening of $84.7 million and a projected four day opening of $103 million... which sounds good, but is well below the $130 million projected expectation. Has Star Wars fatigue set in?

Video of Solo: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer

Sesame Street is suing over the raunchy Melissa McCarthy puppet film, The Happytime Murders. The preview IS very, very raunchy, but it doesn't use any of the famous Sesame Street characters. It does seem very similar, though, and it's clearly meant to be a parody.

The Bachelorette fired back up last night, with beautiful Becca meeting a whole slew of guys who had to make their grand entrance. One guy brought a gospel choir with him!

One guy got out of the limo in a chicken suit. We had a former Harlem Globetrotter. And then there's Garrett, who rolled up in a mini van as his way of saying he's ready to settle down and wants kids.

But pump the brakes on that minivan-- it turns out Garrett has liked posts on Instagram mocking immigrants, trans people, and Parkland students who survived the shooting earlier this year. His Instagram account has since been deleted, but Becca doesn't know any of this... and he got the first impression rose. Becca, who is very open about being a Liberal Democrat, also doesn't know that Garrett thinks conservative women are hot, and liked posts that said liberal women are fat.

Video of Becca’s First Impression Rose – The Bachelorette

GQ reporter Rebecca Nelson spoke with our old Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr, to find out what he and Lauren were doing. Apparently she asked too many questions, because Lauren wasn't happy and hadn't watched the finale where her husband-to-be looked like a d-bag. She was so upset she texted Arie and said this interview is OVER.

Mario Batali's three Las Vegas Strip restaurants will shut down on July 27th, as the celebrity chef faces sexual misconduct allegations. This affects nearly three hundred workers who have to find new jobs. What a nightmare.

Khloe Kardashian is ranting about how her followers are too focused on other people's lives. She tweeted.

People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

Isn't that the whole point of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, though? When you put yourself out there, it's hard to get mad that people are talking about you.

It's been 20 years since the great Phil Hartman passed away. Here's his famous Simpsons character Troy McClure:

Video of Every Troy McClure &quot;You May Remember Me From...&quot; Moment (in order)

RIP Phil...