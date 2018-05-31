Hollywood Stories: Mrs. Kardashian-West Goes To Washington

Kim Kardashian visited the White House yesterday to meet with Donald Trump and Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform. She was expected to ask Trump to pardon a woman serving life behind bars for a drug offense, after having been moved by the story of Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great grandmother who's already been locked up in prison for 21 years now.

Roseanne is saying that she's not a racist after her sitcom was cancelled, and now she's backpedaling and blaming everyone that she possibly can, instead of taking responsibility for what she did. Her ex-husband Tom Arnold went on CNN and said he is not surprised at what happened. He said she and her Alt-Right Twitter followers have been making these kinds of comments for a very long time.

It's a real long shot, but some reports are saying there's a possibility of the show continuing in some capacity, without Roseanne Barr... but there's also talk of Roseanne herself getting a new gig on a conservative network.

Meanwhile, John Goodman, who played Roseanne's TV husband Dan Conner, said he'd rather not say anything and keep his mouth shut. Gee what a concept.

Jeopardy is really dumbing down its questions, apparently. A recent question asked what it's called when you sample a song, and used James Brown's "Funk Drummer" as an example. It's kind of sad, because while James Brown does get credit for "Funky Drummer"-- which was sampled in over a thousand songs over the years-- the drumming was actually done by a guy named Clyde Stubblefield, who was only ever thanked by Melissa Etheridge for the use of his sample.

You won't believe all the people in Maroon 5's new music video for "Girls Like You"! It features Cardi B, as well as cameos by Ellen, Millie Bobby Brown, Gal Gadot, Sarah Silverman, Aly Raisman... the list goes on and on!

This Is Us Season Three returns to NBC this September, and Beth Pearson will have a showcase episode. Randall's beautiful wife always steals every scene she's in, and she'll finally have her moment in the sun with an episode focusing on her backstory.

Creator Dan Fogelman already knows the endgame of the whole series, and Mandy Moore says for continuity's sake, they've actually already shot pieces of the final scene of the series. The kids who play them when they're younger are already growing up, so they needed to film now before they all age out. Otherwise, if the series goes on for five or ten more seasons, they'd have to recast the younger versions of the characters.

Fogelman said "I don't think the show will ever overstay its welcome."

Chris Pratt has a deal with his 5-year-old son, that he can swear only when they're fishing. It's the same deal he had with his dad. They went bass fishing, and apparently there's spikes on the fish and Pratt's son got poked in the hand. He knew he had his moment to swear, and he took it...