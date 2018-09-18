Hollywood Stories: 'Mrs. Maisel' Was Marvelous at the Emmys

We've got a full recap of the Emmys, plus Roseanne spoils how her character dies on The Conners, and more Hollywood Stories!

There were a lot of statement outfits on the red carpet at the Emmys last night. Blackish star Jennifer Lewis had on a Nike outfit:

Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things wore sneakers that featured the logo of his charity CCD Smiles:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won big at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys, picking up five trophies in all. HBO's Game of Thrones took home two wins and HBO's Barry got some wins, including lead actor for Bill Hader, and Henry Winkler in the Supporting Actor category.

Video of Emmys 2018 Henry Winkler Acceptance Speech

Netflix's Godless and The Crown and FX's The Americans also claimed two honors each.

Jeff Daniels, who won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Godless, thanked his horse!

Video of 70th Emmy Awards: Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

There was a very exciting moment when Ru Paul came on stage to accept her award for the best reality show.

Video of 70th Emmy Awards: RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race Wins For Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

There was an actual proposal during the telecast last night. While accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Glenn Weis proposed to his girlfriend, and she said yes.

Video of A live proposal at the Emmy&#039;s had the room on their feet

Guess she will officially become his "trophy wife"!

Roseanne revealed how her character will die on The Conners, the upcoming spinoff of Roseanne... she dies of an opioid overdose.

Video of Brandon Straka, The Unsilent Minority | Roseanne Barr Interview

Roseanne still can't take responsibility for what she said and did, based on her "what they did to me" line. The people who move on from crisis are the ones who own up to it. She's also complaining that more comics haven't come forward to support her. There have been comics who have never recovered from things that they've said, like Michael Richards from Seinfeld.

On the Today Show, Sean Penn said the spirit of much of what has been made of the #MeToo movement is to divide men and women. He added "It gets glommed onto in great stridency and rage, without nuance."

Video of Sean Penn Talks His TV Debut, Criticizes #MeToo Movement | TODAY

If someone can diagram that sentence for us, we'll give you five bucks.

Have we been mispronouncing Chrissy Teigen's name all along? She jokingly took to Instagram to explain-- with mom in the background-- how do you pronounce her name.

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

Amber Rose reported her $150,000 engagement ring from Wiz Khalifa as stolen, but on social media, Amber Rose can be seen flashing bling all over the place. Be careful showing that sort of stuff off online, it can make you a target!