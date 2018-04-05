Hollywood Stories: Ms. Indiana Jones?

Will the next Indiana Jones be female? And Stormy Daniels' lawyer confirms she knows exactly what's in between President Trump's legs. This and more in today's Hollywood Stories!

Steven Spielberg has suggested that the next Indiana Jones could be a woman. We'd have to change the name from Jones to Joan in Indiana. He says that there would be nothing wrong with that. That'd be great, but we don't understand why they'd have to change the name... why couldn't she also be Dr. Jones? Who would be a good actress for that? You need someone who's rough and tough... because Indy is also a very flawed character.

The Rock says he came to an understanding with Vin Diesel, but their beef isn't quite over. He said "I wish him [Diesel] all the best and I harbor no ill will there. Actually, you can erase that part about no ill will."

Ryan Murphy had decided not to move forward with his Monica Lewinsky-inspired season of American Crime Story. He had optioned Jeffrey Toobin's 2000 book A Vast Conspiracy, but then decided he didn't want to tell the story without the involvement of Monica herself. She has since moved on in the best ways possible; she's talking about anti-bullying, doing Ted Talks... she's in a good place.

On yesterday's Today Show, Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Michael Avenatti told Megyn Kelly that Stormy can vividly describe what's in the President's pants.

Video of Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Calls Her ‘A Principled Woman’ | Megyn Kelly TODAY

You know how she does it? She dumps a bag of Cheetos on the table and points to the one that most closely resembles the President's "endowment." Also worth noting-- Stormy not only described it to her lawyer... she also described it to Anderson Cooper during their interview!

After five years, everyone's favorite Guido's and Guidette's are returning and reuniting in Miami for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The new series starts tonight at 8pm. The Situation's legal issues have put his trip in jeopardy, and Ronnie and Dina's unresolved issues resurfaced, but this is how the show ended-- that they were all friends.

Video of The Jersey Shore Cast Talk About Their &#039;Family Reunion&#039;! | Good Morning Britain

Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have been accused of stealing the idea for the show. They are denying the accusation.

Roseanne's ratings have dipped in its second week, though it still drew 15.4 million.

TMZ is reporting that Blac Chyna, who weaponized a stroller made by the company Step2, had a little endorsement deal going on. She was supposed to be repping for not only Step2, but another subsidiary company. They decided not to continue on with the deal, suggesting she was in hot water with them already, even before weaponizing the stroller.

BUT, at least she demonstrated how durable their product is... it stood up to a beating pretty well!

Dropping on Netflix this Friday is the interview that David Letterman did with Jay-Z, who tells a sweet story about his daughter Blue Ivy. You know how kids can teach you the most profound things about how not to talk to people, and how to be kind? He shared a story about putting her in the car on the way to school.