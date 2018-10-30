Hollywood Stories: Nicki Minaj Offers $100k For Video of Cardi B Fight

The Nicki Minaj/ Cardi B feud continues... or does it? Plus, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram, and more Hollywood Stories!

Nicki Minaj said she will pay a hundred thousand dollars for a video of her fight with Cardi B. During her Queen Radio show yesterday, she said she'd give the $100K to anyone willing to leak the footage of her September altercation with Cardi B at New York Fashion Week.

Cardi B is not going to take this lying down, and took to Instagram with a series of about ten video posts, calling Nicki out for changing her story as to whether she has the video footage or not.

Cardi B doesn't back down! A lot of people would be afraid to step toe to toe with Nicki Minaj, who's been in the business for a long time.

And now, they've possibly called a truce on their ongoing war.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now the most followed person on Instagram. The 33-year-old soccer star took the number one spot from Selena Gomez with over 144 million followers. Selena maintained the number two spot, followed by Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Beyonce.

Hilary Duff has welcomed a baby girl, named Banks Violet Bair.

It turns out it was NOT Justin Bieber in the video where he was eating a burrito sideways... it was a different guy portraying the Beebs.

ABC is bringing Bob Saget back to host an edgier version of America's Funniest Home Videos called Videos After Dark.

Kanye West wants more kids, but Kim Kardasian isn't really having it. She claims he's "harassing" her over the issue... and he wants a total of SEVEN kids!