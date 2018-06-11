Hollywood Stories: No Homecoming For Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain's body is still in France due to government delay. Bourdain's mother Gladys said that the family is waiting on the French government in order to make the final arrangements. Bourdain died Friday morning of suicide at the age of 61. He did an interview in 2016 as part of Parts Unknown, and the episode featured several scenes of Bourdain speaking with his therapist and addressing real issues in his life.

The all-female Ocean's 8 topped the weekend box office with $41.5 million.

Video of OCEAN&#039;S 8 - Official Main Trailer

Celebrity Family Feud aired over the weekend with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on one team and the Kardashian/ Jenners on the other.

Video of Kim &amp; Kanye&#039;s INCREDIBLE Fast Money! | Celebrity Family Feud

It's been 25 years since we were first introduced to Jurassic Park. Here's a little bit of trivia: Jeff Goldblum said the same line in Jurassic Park AND Independence Day... "Must go faster." The director of Independence Day liked Goldblum's line delivery so much in Jurassic Park, he used it for a scene where Goldblum and Will Smith are escaping from an alien ship.

Video of Jurassic Park- Must Go Faster!

Video of INDEPENDENCE DAY - ESCAPE SCENE

Vince Vaughn was busted early yesterday morning for DUI and resisting arrest in California. He got nailed at a DUI checkpoint in the morning, and a passenger in his car was also taken in for public intoxication.

HBO has greenlit a Game Of Thrones prequel series, so more dragons, more fighting, more long blond wigs... it's all very exciting.

Kanye West's new album ye sold 208,000 copies in its first week, which made it his eighth number one album.

Jake Bauers and Carlos Gomez of the Tampa Bay Rays were chasing down a foul pop up, and they collided crotch first. Ouch!