Hollywood Stories: No Will For Aretha Franklin?

Can you believe Aretha Franklin died without a will? Plus, Madonna defends herself, Nicki Minaj goes on the offensive, and more Hollywood Stories...

Music legend Aretha Franklin died without a will. How is that even possible??? She suffered from pancreatic cancer and was in grave health up until her death last week. She had no financial preparations in place at the time of her death, even though she was suffering what was sadly a terminal illness. Hopefully this doesn't lead to infighting, lawsuits, or drama revolving around her family.

Madonna did not intend to do a tribute to Aretha at the MTV VMAs. She was going to hand out an award, but was asked only a few hours before the show to share any stories she had relating to Aretha. That's precisely what she did.

Natalie Portman has closed a deal to direct and star in an untitled biopic about the identical twin sisters who wrote advice columns as Abigail Van Buren (Dear Abby) and Ann Landers (Ask Ann Landers).

A jet carrying rapper and face tattoo aficionado Post Malone had to make an emergency landing in Newburgh, New York after the tires blew out. And he has a message for all the haters who wished death on him during his mid-air plane scare yesterday. It's not exactly safe for work...

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

Once Post Malone was safe on the ground, the first thing he said was "I need a beer."

Country singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested for a disturbance at Bradley International Airport. Wonder if she tried to dismantle that cool LEGO thing they have on display in the concourse? It was a minor disturbance, during which Wilson became belligerent. She was charged with breach of peace, and is due in Enfield Superior Court today.

Nicki Minaj has canceled her previously-announced North American tour, following unverified reports of low ticket sales. Meanwhile, on the latest episode of her Apple Music show, she trashed Travis Scott, who beat her in album sales for the week due to a loophole he found by which selling merchandise somehow counts toward digital album sales. She's just mad she didn't think of it!

Megyn Kelly is making a comeback. The latest numbers from Nielsen show Megyn up 1% from this time last year, and up 5% from the same time last week. Good for her!

Hulu is finalizing deals to bring back Veronica Mars, with original star Kristen Bell.

We all know Shawn Mendes is super talented, but did you know he speaks about himself in the third person? And that he wants to get in to acting?