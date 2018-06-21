Hollywood Stories: North West Has a Chore Chart

Kim says North does chores! Eva Longoria is a mom! And is there a hidden message in Ariana Grande's new song? More in Christine Lee's Hollywood Stories!

Peter Fonda apologized for a late night Twitter rant where he said 12-year-old Barron Trump should be ripped from his mother's arms and put in a cage with pedophiles. He later deleted it. He apologized and said he went too far.

Melania Trump’s Office Reported Peter Fonda to Secret Service for Vulgar Tweet About Her Son Barron https://t.co/Arr8vYYem6 — People (@people) June 21, 2018

Dennis Quaid will play Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic.

Dennis Quaid to play Ronald Reagan in new biopic https://t.co/qOt7UlcFyZ pic.twitter.com/MWXYXOAbMI — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 20, 2018

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are now living together in a sprawling $16 million apartment in New York City. Meanwhile, Ariana has a new song out with Nicki Minaj. And what's that vocal in the background of a man saying, "You wouldn't let anyone speak?" It's a clip from CNN of a man shouting at Sen. Arlen Specter at a Pennsylvania town hall meeting from 2009.

Paul McCartney has new music out!

Kim Kardashian says her 5-year-old daughter North has a chore chart. And as far as her personality, she has traits from both her parents. Kim says, "North has to make the bed, etc. in order to get things. She doesn't get as much as you'd think. And she definitely has Kanye's outgoing personality and will say whatever is on her mind. And she's also really calm and sweet like me."

Kim Kardashian reveals daughter North has a chore chart to keep her grounded https://t.co/ru11rMClkf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 21, 2018

Congrats to Eva Longoria! She gave birth to her first child on Tuesday, a boy named Santiago. Her husband has three other children from a previous marriage.

Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, son Santiago Enrique Baston https://t.co/daYYrsE5yr pic.twitter.com/r90aFbaxhy — billboard (@billboard) June 21, 2018

ABC has a show coming out called Castaway. It sounds like it's a cross between Survivor and Lost. Participants will try to survive on a string of Indonesian islands and be mixed with flashback of contestants' lives before they left for the show.

ABC's new reality series "Castaway," will debut in August — Good news for the contestants: there won't be a Smoke Monster (we hope) https://t.co/iAaBzAd2v5 pic.twitter.com/7FZ79eEYdC — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 21, 2018

And The Gong Show with Mike Myers has been renewed?