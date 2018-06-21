Hollywood Stories: North West Has a Chore Chart

June 21, 2018
Christine Lee
Kim says North does chores! Eva Longoria is a mom! And is there a hidden message in Ariana Grande's new song? More in Christine Lee's Hollywood Stories!

Peter Fonda apologized for a late night Twitter rant where he said 12-year-old Barron Trump should be ripped from his mother's arms and put in a cage with pedophiles. He later deleted it. He apologized and said he went too far.



Dennis Quaid will play Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic.   



Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are now living together in a sprawling $16 million apartment in New York City. Meanwhile, Ariana has a new song out with Nicki Minaj. And what's that vocal in the background of a man saying, "You wouldn't let anyone speak?" It's a clip from CNN of a man shouting at Sen. Arlen Specter at a Pennsylvania town hall meeting from 2009. 

Paul McCartney has new music out! 

Kim Kardashian says her 5-year-old daughter North has a chore chart. And as far as her personality, she has traits from both her parents. Kim says, "North has to make the bed, etc. in order to get things. She doesn't get as much as you'd think. And she definitely has Kanye's outgoing personality and will say whatever is on her mind. And she's also really calm and sweet like me." 

Congrats to Eva Longoria! She gave birth to her first child on Tuesday, a boy named Santiago. Her husband has three other children from a previous marriage.



ABC has a show coming out called Castaway. It sounds like it's a cross between Survivor and Lost. Participants will try to survive on a string of Indonesian islands and be mixed with flashback of contestants' lives before they left for the show.



And The Gong Show with Mike Myers has been renewed? 

 

 

 

