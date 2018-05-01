Hollywood Stories: *NSYNC's Walk of Fame Star

May 1, 2018
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Hollywood Stories
Shows

*NSYNC got their Hollywood star...and Ellen was there! Plus, Kim K. explains baby name choice of Chicago. And who got sent home on Dancing with the Stars? More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee! 

Kim Kardashian talks about why she and Kanye West named their third child Chicago... and what Kanye wanted to name her!

Beyonce is the most popular celebrity guys fantasize about during quiet moments alone, Jennifer Lawrence is second. For women, it's Brad Pitt followed by Johnny Depp. 

*NSYNC got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday and all five guys reunited for the occasion!  

And Ellen DeGeneres was there and she threw shade at Joey!

Who was booted off Dancing with the Stars last night? Johnny Damon and Emma Slater were sent home. 

Charlie Sheen was once the highest paid actor on TV, but things have gone south since then... he's got $5 million in unpaid taxes from 2015. 



One of the jurors in Bill Cosby trial says it was his own words that took the man down. "I think it was his deposition really, Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women in order to have sex with them."

 

Tags: 
hollywood stories