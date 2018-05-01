Hollywood Stories: *NSYNC's Walk of Fame Star

*NSYNC got their Hollywood star...and Ellen was there! Plus, Kim K. explains baby name choice of Chicago. And who got sent home on Dancing with the Stars? More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Kim Kardashian talks about why she and Kanye West named their third child Chicago... and what Kanye wanted to name her!





Kim Kardashian reveals reason for naming her newborn daughter Chicago https://t.co/YsaGdB8Wq3 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 30, 2018

Beyonce is the most popular celebrity guys fantasize about during quiet moments alone, Jennifer Lawrence is second. For women, it's Brad Pitt followed by Johnny Depp.

*NSYNC got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday and all five guys reunited for the occasion!

Congratulations, @NSYNC! You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/QuRcHPglwP — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 30, 2018

And Ellen DeGeneres was there and she threw shade at Joey!

Who was booted off Dancing with the Stars last night? Johnny Damon and Emma Slater were sent home.

Thanks for taking a swing at #DWTS: Athletes, @JohnnyDamon! We will miss that awesome joy you brought to the dance floor! pic.twitter.com/TxGVfpS4zf — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) May 1, 2018

Charlie Sheen was once the highest paid actor on TV, but things have gone south since then... he's got $5 million in unpaid taxes from 2015.

The former "Two and a Half Men" star is reportedly in debt to the government https://t.co/sXFOCDE7Ss — New York Post (@nypost) May 1, 2018

One of the jurors in Bill Cosby trial says it was his own words that took the man down. "I think it was his deposition really, Mr. Cosby admitted to giving these Quaaludes to women in order to have sex with them."