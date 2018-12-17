Hollywood Stories: Offset Begged Cardi B to Take Him Back via Instagram

Offset interrupted Cardi B’s performance at the Rolling Loud Fest in LA Saturday and bebgged for her back!!! He pulled out red and white flowers saying, “Take me back Cardi”. When you thought that it ended there Offset took to Instagram and said all he wanted for his birthday was to get Cardi back.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the box office this past weekend earning $35.4 million in its first weekend. In second, Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” earning $17.2 million.

--️ It’s time --️ Enter a universe where more than one wears the mask with “the year’s best movie.” #SpiderVerse, now playing! -- pic.twitter.com/s37bdkwGZc — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 14, 2018

The Miss Universe competition aired last night on FOX in Bangkok, Thailand. The winner of Miss Universe 2018 was crowned to Miss Philippines Catriona Grey last night. She was absolutely stunning in her red gown!! Check out the results.