Hollywood Stories: Oprah Donates $2 Million to Puerto Rico

For the first time in 17 seasons of American Idol, Ryan Seacrest was sick! So country radio star Bobby Bones filled in for him.

Shawn Mendes took to Instagram to post he was chose Prince of Pop on OBS Magazine. Justin Bieber commented on the post, “Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud.” Everyone took Justin too seriously thinking there was actually beef, but he Justin replied saying, “there is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax”

Thank you @obsmagazine x A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Apr 7, 2019 at 11:40am PDT

Oprah Winfrey donated $2 million to Puerto Rico to help with the Hurricane Maria relief. Oprah said she was inspired Lin Manuel when he brought Hamilton to Puerto Rico .