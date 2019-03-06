Hollywood Stories: Oprah Interviews Victims of Leaving Neverland

March 6, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

Kylie Jenner has been named by Forbes the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire. She just beat Mark Zuckerberg who was 23 when hit the billion mark. Congrats Kylie!

 

Leaving Neverland HBO docu-series has been the most watched HBO documentaries in the past decade. Oprah talks to the accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck and the director of Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed was also present in the discussion in front of a live audience of over 100 child sexual abuse survivors.

 

Demi Lovato went to kickboxing and kicked out her trainer’s tooth!!!

 

R Kelly did an interview with Gayle King of CBS This Morning and he started crying and saying “This is not me! I’m fighting for my life!” Uh… okay R. Kelly.

hollywood stories