Hollywood Stories: Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things List of 2018!

Ariana Grande sang her song “Thank U, Next” on The Ellen Show last night. While she was singing she comes off of a chair and trips and says “oh my god” live on the mic. So funny and cute at the same time. Check out the clip!

ariana grande almost falling while performing “thank you, next” on ellen is such a mood what a cutie pic.twitter.com/hwZvThLeHG — -- (@skinnydolI) November 7, 2018

Oprah came out with a list of her “Favorite Things” which includes a $168 onesie and a $199 foot massager! Oprah’s statement said, “I love discovering delectable, cozy, innovative inew gifts and revisiting some of my past favorites to find the perfect present for each of the special people in my life, and then sharing these great finds with all of you!” Check out the full list at OprahMag.com and there is a special section on Amazon to buy!

She tasted, she tested, and she picked the best. Check out the biggest list yet with 107 glorious finds: https://t.co/6fBRD8K1pL pic.twitter.com/Yj7BvaTwrd — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) November 7, 2018

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are settling their divorce and have agreed to live within five miles of each other until their son Jack finishes the 6th grade. They will share custody of Jack with flexible schedules of course depending on their work schedules. Anna and Chris do have a prenup so their waved rights to spousal and child support so any financial issues would cover it.