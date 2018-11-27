Hollywood Stories: Oprah Winfrey's Mom Dead Thanksgiving Morning

Jerry Springer to launch his new show “Judge Jerry” Fall of 2019. According to Hollywood Reporter, NBCUniversal has sold the show in 75 percent of the country. Jerry says, “For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable. My career is coming full circle, and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.”

Amanda Bynes is on the front of Paper Magazine and she is looking great!!! She has been 4 years sober and she is redy to get back into the entertainment biz. During these past 4 years, she has been attend FIDM in Los Angeles.

"I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. ... And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me." - Amanda Bynes

Oprah Winfrey’s mom Vernita Lee died at the age of 83 on Thanksgiving Day. Vernita passed at her home in Milkwaukee. Oprah released a statement saying, “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee’s passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at peace.”