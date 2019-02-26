Hollywood Stories: Oscar's 2019 Ratings Improve with Hostless Show

R Kelly is released from prison as someone posted his $100,000 bail. He was released from Cook County jail Monday evening and sources say a woman “’admirer” is the one who paid for his bail. Not sure if R Kelly knows the woman.

Just In: R. Kelly has posted his $100,000 bail (of his $1M bond) and will be released from Cook County Jail this evening.



MORE: https://t.co/JVI6bPPxZw pic.twitter.com/TlxdAKIHoN — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 25, 2019

Oscar Academy Awards Rating went up from last year.. nearly 30 million people watched this year and Oscar nominated songs saw a 139% increase in sales.

For the first time in 5 years, the Oscars broadcast saw a growth in viewership. But the show still attracted the second lowest viewership since Nielsen started keeping track of the ratings in 1974. https://t.co/bKSObKOK3V — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 25, 2019

Chicago Police chief says, “There’s a lot more evidence” on the Jussie Smollett staged attack. The Chicago Superintendent Eddie Johnson had an interview with Robin Roberts of ABC’s Good Morning America. He states, “There’s a lot more evidence that hasn’t been presented yet, and does not support his version of what happened.”