Hollywood Stories: Oscar's 2019 Ratings Improve with Hostless Show

February 26, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

R Kelly is released from prison as someone posted his $100,000 bail.  He was released from Cook County jail Monday evening and sources say a woman “’admirer” is the one who paid for his bail. Not sure if R Kelly knows the woman.

 

Oscar Academy Awards Rating went up from last year.. nearly 30 million people watched this year and Oscar nominated songs saw a 139% increase in sales.

 

Chicago Police chief says, “There’s a lot more evidence” on the Jussie Smollett staged attack.  The Chicago Superintendent Eddie Johnson had an interview with Robin Roberts of ABC’s Good Morning America. He states, “There’s a lot more evidence that hasn’t been presented yet, and does not support his version of what happened.”

