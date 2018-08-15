Hollywood Stories: Penn Jillette Claims Trump Said Racist Things on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Penn Jillette backs up Omarosa's claims of Trump's racist language, celebrity spatulas, and more Hollywood Stories.

Penn Jillette said that when he was on Celebrity Apprentice, Donald Trump would quote say really racially insensitive things that made him uncomfortable. He also asserted he knows the show's producer has incriminating tapes, just like Omarosa claims.

Meanwhile Omaroso, who was on Stephen Colbert's show last night, said Trump covets Ivanka, and that their relationship jumps right over the line of appropriateness, and that Ivanka exploits this in order to manipulate him and get her way. Omarosa also said she has hired more than one attorney, now that Trump is suing her for breach of her nondisclosure agreement.

She's also released another tape, this one is of campaign staffers discussing what to do about the buzz surrounding an alleged tape where Trump apparently drops the n-word.

Matt Lauer has $20 million less in his bank account this morning, because he has to pay his soon-to-be ex wife Anette that amount of money to finalize a divorce. They have to split their houses 50-50, and he's still fighting over their second Sag Harbor home, where they're currently living.

A Designing Women reboot is in the pipeline, being developed by the creator of the original show.

When Harry Met Sally topped the list of 25 best romantic comedies of all time... have to agree there. You've Got Mail was second.

Scarlett Johansson, Gwen Stefani, Kevin Bacon, and other celebrities have designed their own spatulas, which you can buy to fight hunger here in America. It's actually a cool idea. Scarlett's spatula benefits the No Kid Hungry collaboration with Williams-Sonoma, and features a pink print of her own lips and has the phrase 'Made with love' written on it. You can buy it at Williams-Sonoma, and 30% of the proceeds from the sale goes to benefit No Kid Hungry. Every dollar raised will connect kids in need with ten meals.

TMZ is reporting Demi Lovato overdosed on oxy laced with fentanyl. The state of Nebraska just used fentanyl in its first execution since 1997, becoming the first state to kill a prisoner with the help of the powerful opioid. That's how strong this drug is. Demi and her dealer Brandon Johnson reportedly freebased it, then he took off when it looked like she was starting to overdose. Real stand up guy. He's no stranger to the cops, he was busted twice recently, once in March with a huge stash of everything you can imagine such as guns and drugs and cash, and he was also arrested back in June for DUI and cocaine possession.

It's been a long time since we last heard from former Journey lead singer Steve Perry. He has a new album coming out called Traces coming out in October. He dropped one of the singles on the Internet yesterday, it's called "No Erasin."

Video of Steve Perry - No Erasin&#039;

It sounds like classic Journey!

Why is the Internet going crazy for a sexy cow video? Because of a video by Doja Cat, the latest internet sensation. She's actually a real talented artist, and you won't get this tune out of your head.

Video of Doja Cat - &quot;Mooo!&quot; (Official Video)

DJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper are fans. They both tweeted at her, as is everybody else.