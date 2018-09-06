Hollywood Stories: The People's Choice Nominees Are...

The People's Choice nominees are here! Plus, Roy Moore wants to sue Sacha Baron Cohen, and why is ben Affleck leaving rehab? Find out in today's Hollywood Stories...

The People's Choice Awards nominations are out, and most of the categories have been revamped now that it's moving from CBS to E! There are now 12 nominees per category, voting is open now, and the ceremony will be live Sunday, November 11th.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand had to pay a $145,000 fine, for making up unsubstantiated health claims about those Jade eggs, that women are supposed to... insert to avoid getting infections.

Ben Affleck has been seen outside the rehab clinic where he's being treated for alcohol abuse. There's talk that he's leaving every day so he can work out at his house, or possibly just hooking up with his girlfriend (which is a form of exercise).

Alleged pedophile and failed congressional candidate Roy Moore is suing Sacha Baron Cohen and Showtime for a whopping $95 million in a defamation lawsuit. Sacha Baron Cohen dressed in a disguise and pretended to have a device that detected pedophiles. It kept going off when he used it on Moore, and Cohen acted like he didn't understand why it kept going off.

How did Cohen defame Moore? He said the instrument wasn't working. If you're a politician, it's already very hard to prove defamation in court... and if your reputation already sucks, how can it be defamed any further?

Vanilla Ice was onboard a Dubai flight which had declared a medical emergency and landed at JFK yesterday morning. Apparently, the problem was influenza. Luckily for Vanilla Ice, he was in a part of the plane and was pretty much unaffected.

Sara Bareilles' Waitress is now going to star Al Roker on Broadway. He's going to play the main character in Joe's Diner. Roker is going to be on Broadway from October 5th to November 11th. He's going to continue working on the Today Show full time, while doing Waitress, and he said "I think as a singer, I'm just a pretty terrific weather man."

We now know what's happening to Kevin Spacey's character on House of Cards. If you saw the little teaser on social media, Claire Underwood is standing at Frank's gravesite.

Nancy McKeon from The Facts Of Life is doing Dancing With the Stars. Season 27 gets underway September 24th.

The Bachelor has chosen a new Bachelor... it's Colton. He is a virgin, which people are making a big deal about, including Jimmy Kimmel... who wanted to know if he was aware of how things work.