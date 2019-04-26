Hollywood Stories: Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's Relationship Comes To An End

April 26, 2019
Christine Lee
Hollywood Stories

The Avengers: Endgame is 3 hours long! So we are all wondering when the heck can we get up and pee without missing anything! Well here are some tips on when to go during the movie without any spoilers!

 

Taylor Swift just dropped her new song “Me!” with Panic! At The Disco’s Brandon Urie. The song is about a snake shedding her skin and turning into a butterfly. Much more cute and bubbly with pastel colors vs her Reputation album.

 

And that’s a wrap for Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale’s relationship. Allegedly, the lifestyle of Pete was too scrutinized by the media.

 

