Hollywood Stories: Pete Davidson Leaves Instagram

NBD, according to Ariana Grande's newly social media-less fiance. Plus, Stormy Daniels is getting divorced and more Hollywood Stories...

Pete Davidson wiped all his photos and videos off his Instagram account yesterday, the same day his fiance Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller spoke about her engagement. It also coincided with Pete making a little comment about Ariana's beloved grandfather that caused people to pounce on him, for some bizarre reason.

Later, Pete assured everyone that there was nothing wrong, and nothing cryptic about it... he says he just didn't want to be on instagram or any social media platform anymore.

Stormy Daniels' husband Glendon Crain has filed for divorce and a restraining order, claiming the porn star cheated on him, and wants to take their daughter on her strip club tour.

Remember that 90's group Color Me Badd? Singer Bryan Abrams was arrested for assault, after shoving a bandmate during a small show. The guy crashed into some sound equipment and had to go to the hospital, but apparently he'll be okay. Member of the band Mark Calderon spoke to TMZ and said Bryan was drunk and needs help:

Video of Color Me Badd&#039;s Mark Calderon Wants Bryan Abrams to Get Help for Booze | TMZ

Ever since Justin Bieber dropped half million dollars on an engagement ring for Hailey Baldwin after a month of dating, people have been speculating that perhaps she is pregnant. A hapless photographer got schooled by Bieber, when he did not get riled up by his questioning of him in Beverly Hills this past weekend.

Video of Justin Bieber Speaks On His Wedding &amp; Rumored Pregnancy With Hailey Baldwin In Beverly Hills

Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp has gone missing. An ex ex-girlfriend of the 38-year-old tried reaching out to him, but she told police that a stranger answered his cell phone and said Jessie had given him both the phone and three bags filled with his stuff.

Last night on The Bachelorette, Becca dumped Jason with the slicked-back hair, then immediately regretted it, and compared the way she treated Jason to the way Arie Luyendyk treated her.

Video of Goodbye Jason – The Bachelorette

R. Kelly dropped a rambling 19 minute song called "I Admit It," addressing the rumors and allegations that have followed him throughout his 30 year career. He touches on his illiteracy, desperate financial situation, abuse... and denies a ton of allegations including isolating, brainwashing, and subjecting women to rules that dictated whether they could eat or use the bathroom.