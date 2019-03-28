Hollywood Stories: Pete Davidson's 'Bag of Mischief' is how Kate Beckinsale Described What Comes with Pete

March 28, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Hollywood Stories

Olivia Jade sent in an application on her beauty trademarks and the application was sent back because of poor use of punctuation. She sent in applications for “Olivia Jade Beauty” and “Olivia Jade”.

 

Kate Beckinsale, 45 and Pete Davidson, 25, are getting pretty serious. Kate says, “I’ve never been in this position before – never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to."

 

We knew this Jussie Smollett case wasn’t over. The FBI and the DOJ are probing into why all 16 counts were dropped!

Tags: 
hollywood stories