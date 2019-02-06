Hollywood Stories: Pink Gets Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ivanka Trump is upset about an art exhibit in Washington D.C. called, “Ivanka Vacuuming”. An Ivanka lookalike is pushes a vaccum cleaner and invites people to toss spectators and she will clean it up. The art exhibit is opened Feb 1st through Feb. 17th at the Flashpoint Gallery in D.C. The public is encouraged to “throw crumbs onto the carpet, watching as Ivanka elegantly vacuums up the mess, her smile never weavering.”

You can throw breadcrumbs at this ersatz Ivanka Trump and she'll vacuum them up. https://t.co/Pa2ivG4kPy pic.twitter.com/93otEUh9Cs — DCist (@DCist) February 4, 2019

There is investigation going on that king of sould James Brown might have actually been murdered. 13 people say they suspect that James Brown was actually murdered. On Dec 25th 2006, his official cause of death was listed as heart failure or pneumonia, but when Charles Boobit who was James Brown’s manager was interviewed CNN said Bobbit’s story didn’t make sense and a little vague.

Two years and some 140 interviews later, a CNN investigation explores the mysteries surrounding the Godfather of Soul's death. The big question: Was James Brown murdered? https://t.co/j0U7EM6LPj pic.twitter.com/cnZ3ZZyF0y — CNN (@CNN) February 5, 2019

Pink received her star Tuesday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she was accompanied by her twp children and her husband Carey Hart! She states, “This is surreal. It has been a trip lately back over the course of this career I’ve somehow managed to have. I signed my first record deal 23 years ago.”