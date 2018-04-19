Hollywood Stories: P!nk's 'Beautiful' Cover

Beautiful Trauma to Beautiful Issue

April 19, 2018
Hollywood Stories

P!nk and her kiddos are part of People's rebranded Beautiful Issue. Plus, Sofia Vergara tricks Julie Bowen into wearing her brand of underwear! And SNL announces last few guests of the season. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee! 

Sofia Vergara got tired of seeing Julie Bowen's granny panties on the set of Modern Family, so she started leaving thongs from her own clothing line in Julie's dressing room. LOL! 



Nicolas Cage says he plans to act for another three or four years before focusing on directing. 

Claire Danes says Homeland will end after its eighth season. (Christine thinks it should've been done by season six.) Anyway, Claire says she's happy to see it come to a close, but it's also hard because she's been doing it for so long.

People rebranded its Most Beautiful issue as simply the Beautiful Issue featuring dozens of celebs including some posing with their friends, rescue pets, without makeup, etc. The editor-in-chief wanted to make it clear that it’s not a beauty contest. And P!nk was chosen for the cover after sharing photos with her beautiful children. In the issue, she offers her thoughts on parenting. She says she believes in giving affection and letting her son and daughter know they can count on her and her husband through thick and thin.



Also featured in the issue are Adam Rippon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drake, Courteney Cox, and Nicole Kidman. The issue is out on Friday. Plus, P!nk was also on The Ellen Show and joked that no one was allowed to look her directly in the eye for a whole week! LOL! 

Lynda Carter might be in the sequel of Wonder Woman with Gal Gadot!

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and his sister, Lauren, have signed a book deal. The book is called #NeverAgain and is described as a manifesto for the movement that began following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 

SNL will wrap up the season with Tina Fey on the finale and Amy Schumer in the last few weeks.

BTW, Amy Schumer was on The Ellen Show. They played a game and she answered an awkward question, forgetting her mom was in the audience!  

 

