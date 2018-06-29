Hollywood Stories: Why Ellen and Portia Like Those Divorce Rumors

Did Ed Sheeran rip off a Marvin Gaye song? Plus, why do Ellen and Portia LIKE their divorce rumors? And how did celebrities spend their first big paychecks? These stories and more in today's Hollywood Stories!

Ed Sheeran is being sued again. This time for allegedly stealing from Marvin Gaye on his track 'Thinking Out Loud.' A guy named Ed Townsend co-wrote 'Let's Get It On' with Gaye, but he died in 2003. So his family is already suing Sheeran. The new lawsuit is being filed by Structured Asset Sales. They claim they own a protion of rights to the Marvin Gaye song and that he ripped it off. Listen to both and see what you think...

.@edsheeran is being sued by Marvin Gaye's estate over 'Thinking Out Loud' https://t.co/ylZYBbEa5O — 965tic (@965tic) June 29, 2018

When Bruce Willis gets roasted on Comedy Central next month, one of his roasters will be old Moonlighting co-star Cybill Lynne Shepherd.

Melania Trump went back to the border yesterday and when she left, well, nothing changed. #BeBest!

Time Magazine listed the 25 most influential people on the internet including Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, and Trump, among others.

.@rihanna is on TIME's list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet https://t.co/aOA1agUR7I — TIME (@TIME) June 29, 2018

Susan Sarandon was among hundreds arrested while protesting in DC against the treatment of migrant families.

Portia de Rossi says she and Ellen DeGeneres are not getting divorced, but that they welcomed the divorce rumors because it meant they were finally being accepted and treated like any other celebrity couple!

Portia de Rossi opens up about how Ellen DeGeneres divorce rumors helped her feel 'accepted' - Read more here: https://t.co/FITxWx50Tt — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 28, 2018

It sounds like Roseanne Barr retained the rights to her TV character. It means ABC couldn't recast her even if they wanted to. John Goodman may be returning to the spinoff, but he also just took a gig on an HBO comedy with Danny McBride.

And everyone has dreams about what they're gonna do with their first big paycheck when they become famous. So here's what some celebs did with that first check: Johnny Depp bought a horse farm in Kentucky for his mom, Nicole Kidman bought a washing machine for her parents, Jennifer Lopez bought a new Mercedes, Serena Williams put it all in the bank (all seven figures of it!), Cindy Crawford bought wallpaper, and Kathy Griffin bought a home for her parents.

