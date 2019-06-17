Hollywood Stories: Prince Harry and... Jennifer Aniston?

Meghan Markle wasn't the first actress Prince Harry had his eye on! Plus, Bill Cosby calls himself "America's Dad"... from jail, and Taylor Swift celebrates with LGBTQ celebs in her new video. Check it out in today's Hollywood Stories!

Prince Harry, or course, married Meghan Markle, who starred in the TV show Suits. But according to a new book, he was apparently infatuated with another actress, Jennifer Aniston, who is 16 years older than he is. He got her phone number back in the day and sent her emoji texts, and tried to get a date with her but she never took him up on it. He was reportedly a big fan of her 2009 GQ cover, where she posed wearing nothing but a striped mens tie.

Bill Cosby tweeted out a Father's Day message, calling himself "America's Dad" and the internet jumped all over him. We're just surprised he can tweet from prison.

Hey, Hey, Hey...It’s America’s Dad...I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads... It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities.#HappyFathersDay#RenewedOathToOurFamily pic.twitter.com/6EGrF87t6G — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 17, 2019

OJ Simpson has joined Twitter, and he just tweeted out that he was never romantically interested in-- nor did he ever have sexual relations with-- Kris Jenner. There have been long-running rumors that he and then-Kris Kardashian were intimate with one another... and that he even fathered one of the Kardashian kids.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

Tracy Morgan got his $2 million Bugatti sideswiped not long ago, and now the woman who hit him has to pay the massive bill. Her insurance will pay out $22,000 for the front bumper and $10,000 for a quarter panel of the fender... and that's just the parts!

Taylor Swift's video for "You Need To Calm Down" features cameos by a lot of LGBTQ celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Lambert, plus Ciara and Ryan Reynolds.

Video of Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down

Men In Black International won the box office over the weekend, but it only made $28.5 million, the smallest opening ever for a Men In Black movie. The new Shaft movie opened in sixth place with just $8.3 million.

Video of MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL - Official Trailer #2

Legendary actress Judy Garland would have cracked up at Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born, according to her daughter Liza Minnelli. Liza found the new movie's performances are ridiculous. That seems like a shallow statement from her.