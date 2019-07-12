Hollywood Stories: R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Charges

There are 13 new federal charges against R. Kelly. Plus, more on the backlash to the critics of Jason Momoa's "dad bod," a David Bowie Barbie Doll, and more Hollywood Stories.

R. Kelly was arrested yesterday on 13 counts, including sex trafficking, child pornography, and obstructing justice. These are federal charges, separate from the 11 he's already facing in Chicago, including sexual assault and abuse, which he's already pleaded not guilty to. Maybe something will stick?

Some people say Jason Momoa has a dad bod now. There's a couple of pictures going around the internet of him on vacation, which lead people to criticize his looks. Newsflash-- movie stars aren't shredded the entire year. When he was AquaMan, Jason's six pack had a six pack, but it's impossible to keep that level up all the time, especially on vacation. And if that's what a dad body looks like, sign us up... he still looks incredible!

Jason Mamoa is getting body shamed on the internet today for this picture of him on vacation bc he’s “fat now” and has a “dad bod”... and I’m officially never taking my shirt off ever again as long as I live. Not even in the shower. pic.twitter.com/pXABzgH0Yt — Dusty Smith -- (@cultofdusty1) July 10, 2019

Mattel has released a David Bowie Barbie. Barbie is dressed like Bowie's alter ego Ziggy Stardust, to mark the 50th anniversary of his single "Space Oddity." The doll costs 50 bucks.

Mattel have a new collectable @Barbie doll inspired by Bowie’s post-Ziggy Stardust creation, Aladdin Sane. The doll is dressed in one of the costumes sported by Bowie on his 1973 tour, with iconic red platform boots, red hair and gold disc on the forehead: https://t.co/98os8iFMzH pic.twitter.com/BlrrUIPuSm — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) July 11, 2019

The Situation from Jersey Shore went to jail for his tax situation, and Pauly D went to visit him. Apparently, it's really lax security, everything's fine, and The Situation is kind of happy. And Pauly told Andy Cohen that there was another guy who was also having a visitor while he was visiting The Situation. Did you see that guy Billy McFarland from the Fyre Festival.

There's a new adult version of The Flintstones coming, and it's being produced by Elizabeth Banks. If anyone can do it, it's her. She's irreverent, she's hilarious, and she brought us the Pitch Perfect movies... maybe we can see some of those same stars on the new Flintstones?

Idris Elba, who DJed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding with 600+ guests, said Meghan slipped him a set list with particular songs to work into his set. He wouldn't reveal what the songs were, but he did say there was a lot of "West Coast" in it.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans say they'd pay for Disney Plus, the upcoming streaming service.

If you think Billy Eilish and Justin Bieber are everywhere, guess what-- now they're everywhere together. We love Billy Eilish... she's quirky, unusual, and unique. And now she's taken her hit song "Bad Guy" and featured Justin Bieber's on it.