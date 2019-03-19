Hollywood Stories: Ray Romano on Conan With How To Score Points in his Long Marriage
Myspace admits to losing 12 years of every audio, video and photos due to a botched “server migration project” between 2003 to 2015 (or whenever you left to join Facebook). Myspace said, “As a result of a server migration , any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three yers ago may no longer available on or from Myspace. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Netflix has announced an interactive series called, “You vs. Wild” which stars Bear Grylls. This family interactive show will debut on April 10th and is an eight-episode show with survival expert. Viewers will able to choose the course of the story in each episode.
Ray Romano was on Conan and he talked about his 28-year marriage and how to “score points” with his wife.
