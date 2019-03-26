Hollywood Stories: The Reason Why Justin Bieber Hasn't Done Any Music Lately

Mandy Moore just received her Hollywood Star Walk of Fame yesterday and she was accompanied by her co-stars from This Is Us and co-star Shane West from A Walk to Remember made an appearance. She was so cute! Check her out!

Rosie O’Donnell says that she had a “crush” on Elisabeth Hasselbeck when they did “The View” together. Rosie also tells on their final day the two fought how it felt like a “a lover breaking up.”

Justin Bieber took to Instagram expressing why he hasn’t done music. Justin says that is focusing on his mental health and deep rooted issues. He says, “Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health.”