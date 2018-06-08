Hollywood Stories: Remembering Anthony Bourdain

Beloved chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain is dead of an apparent suicide. He was found dead in his hotel room in France, at age 61. His first show was A Cook's Tour on the Food Network, but the series No Reservations on the Travel Channel was his breakout hit. Then Parts Unknown premiered on CNN in 2013 and won a Peabody Award.

On Parts Unknown last year, Barack Obama joined him in Vietnam, where they tried a famous local dish.

Video of Bourdain teaches Obama the art of the noodle slurp

It's important to remember you are never alone. If you or someone you know needs to talk, there are resources available. The Suicide Prevention Hotline is always available at 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-272-TALK. See more resources at the end of this article.

Kate Upton topped this year's Maxim Hot 100. The rest of the list will be revealed in the coming days.

Kim Kardashian recently went to the Oval Office to meet with Donald Trump, and later found out that he had pardoned the woman that she was trying to get released from jail. She told Van Jones on CNN what it was like going to the White House.

Video of Kim Kardashian West reveals Trump conversation

Oprah's exhibit at the Smithsonian opens today, and she got a special sneak preview. There was one part of the exhibit that really got to her.

Video of Oprah Winfrey&#039;s emotional first look at &quot;Watching Oprah&quot; Smithsonian exhibit

Kelly Clarkson lost a bunch of weight and she was inspired by a book called The Plant Paradox. Kelly didn't do any exercise, it's all about you how you cook your food... non-GMO ingredients, no pesticides, organic, and clean stuff. It certainly worked for her!

Anne Hathaway had just had her baby after she went to work on Ocean's 8, and she was feeling a little body conscious because she's there with all these gorgeous women. The first day on set, she was a little nervous until some big stars looked up at her as she walked in.

Video of Rihanna Had This to Say About Anne Hathaway&#039;s Body

Mark Burnett has enlisted Bear Grylls for a revival of the outdoor adventure series Eco-Challenge, a reality competition which ran for 10 seasons beginning in 1995. Teams of four race 24/7 over a rugged, 300-mile country course, using skills including mountaineering, horseback riding, sea kayaking, and more. Here's a clip from the original show:

Video of 10 Years Of Eco-Challenge Promo

In a new lawsuit, Justin Bieber is accused of using slurs during a scuffle in Cleveland during the 2016 NBA finals. He's being sued by a man he fought with two years ago.

Heidi Fleiss that interview to mark the 25th anniversary of her arrest. She was the Hollywood madam who hooked up a lot of people with her women, including Charlie Sheen. She said Sheen lied when he said he only spent $60,000 on her girls... he actually spent $400,000!

Suicide Prevention Hot Line

1-800-273-8255

1-800-273-TALK

Twitter @800273TALK

Suicide Prevention Resource Center Website

www.sprc.org

United Way

Call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org

www.imlistening.org