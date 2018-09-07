Hollywood Stories: Remembering Burt Reynolds

We remember Burt Reynolds, Jimmy Fallon and Paul McCartney go down memory lane, and will a joke movie pitch about Donald Trump become a reality?

Burt Reynolds passed away after suffering a heart attack yesterday at age 82. He was huge back in the 70s, known for his great movie roles and-- of course-- his mustache. He also had a good sense of humor, he liked it when Norm McDonald portrayed him and his alter ego, Turd Ferguson.

Video of Celebrity Jeopardy!: French Stewart, Burt Reynolds, &amp; Sean Connery - SNL

Could a joke movie pitch about tricking Donald Trump into thinking he's President actually get made? The answer is yes. The creator of Veep made a joke movie pitch about drugging Donald Trump, moving him to a fake White House, and making him believe he's still in charge, and apparently people actually like the concept. The working title is Fake America Great Again.

Film pitch.. Trump drugged and moved to a replica Whitehouse, where he carries on thinking he’s governing. Millions spent on hiring actors to play his staff, Senators, news anchors, people at rallies.

There you go. Studios, your highest bid please. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 5, 2018

Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing her secret for feeling good about herself. She says don't look in the mirror.

Jimmy Fallon had Paul McCartney, and Jimmy told a great story about how he was a super fanboy of Paul's back when he was a little kid.

Video of Paul McCartney Leaves a Voicemail at Jimmy Fallon&#039;s Childhood Phone Number

The Prince estate has announced Piano & A Microphone 1983, a previously unreleased live album that captures one of Prince's solo rehearsals recorded at his home in Minnesota.

Video of Prince - &#039;Mary Don&#039;t You Weep&#039; (from ‘Piano &amp; A Microphone 1983’)

A scene was cut from the upcoming movie The Predator after Olivia Munn found out that one of the guys in it is an actual predator, a registered sex offender.

Jennifer Garner's revenge thriller Peppermint is out this weekend.

Video of Peppermint | Official Trailer | Now In Theaters

Anna Kendrick was on Ellen talking about her new movie A Simple Favor. They traded favors... Anna had to rap, but she got to take over Ellen's Twitter account!