Hollywood Stories: Remembering Kate Spade

Kate Spade, world-reknowned fashion designer, was found dead in her New York City apartment at 55 years young. She was discovered by a housekeeper, and it appears she hanged herself from a door with a scarf. Kate leaves behind a 13 year old daughter, and her husband Andy.

Just one night earlier, she was featured as a question on Jeopardy.

Kate Spade was the answer to a question on Jeopardy! last night. pic.twitter.com/YLxaf42ap9 — Peter Sblendorio (@petersblendorio) June 5, 2018

Kate's sister said she had been worried about her mental illness for years. Interestingly, the Spade family put out a statement in response, saying that Kate had been estranged from her sister for a long time, and they questioned how she could possibly know that. It's sad that there's already infighting going on, after such a tragedy.

Amidst the outpouring of condolences for Kate and her loved ones from celebrities on social media, The Lifeline added a very important message:

We're saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Kate Spade. If you're struggling, please know you are never alone. Reach out. Call @800273TALK. We're here for you, 24/7/365. — The Lifeline (@800273TALK) June 5, 2018

Suicide does not discriminate, regardless of age, income, sex... it doesn't matter. It's important to remember there's always help out there, and if you find yourself struggling there's a hotline to call.

Sandra Bullock almost quit acting over the sexism of Hollywood. She considered leaving after facing so much sexist behavior in the industry, but ultimately decided to keep going. We're glad she's still here!

Remember Kanye West's rant on TMZ, where he said that slavery was a choice? Well, Kim Kardashian described what happened when she confronted him at home afterwards. She said it was a screaming match for a few days.

You've made it when the Smithsonian dedicate an exhibit to you. That's what just happened with Oprah, and a new exhibit that opens Friday. But here's the rub-- Oprah has not seen it, and they didn't work with her on it, and she doesn't know what they're going to put in it. But she still says this is the pinnacle of success. We'd have to agree!

George Clooney says Batman and Robin is the movie that had the biggest influence on his craft, because after the failure of that film creatively, he "understood that I needed to take control of the films I made, not just the role."

There is a new Willy Wonka movie in the works, and Donald Glover is on the short list for the lead role.

Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron will voice Gomez and Morticia in a new animated Addams Family.

Billboard.com's list of the best albums of the year so far includes ones by Camila Cabello, Janelle Monae, and Justin Timberlake... some usual and predictable names.

America's Got Talent had an adorable 11 year old girl, Lily Wilker, with a very unique talent. She can do animal impressions, and she got four yesses!