Hollywood Stories: Reputation Explained, By Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift explains what Reputation is all about, Buzz Aldrin weighs in on the First Man controversy, and more Hollywood Stories.

We finally know the meaning behind Taylor Swift's Reputation album... it's about "finding love throughout all the noise."

Video of Taylor Swift Says &#039;Reputation&#039; Is Really About &#039;Finding Love Throughout All the Noise&#039;

Crazy Rich Asians stayed number one at the box office for the third straight week over Labor Day, raking in another $28.3 million.

Is it controversial that the Neil Armstrong movie First Man doesn't include a shot of the American flag being planted behind the moon? Buzz Aldrin weighed in on Twitter, and it sounds like he thinks they should have included it, but Neil's sons don't think it's a big deal. Seems like a generational issue, at least among astronauts and their families.

Roseanne Barr has decided to up and (potentially) move to Israel.

Happy birthday to Beyonce! She's 37 today, September 4th, and that makes her a Virgo.

The upcoming Cats movie with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Ian McKellen will be out in December 2019, and it's set to hit theaters the same day as Star Wars Episode IX. Serious holiday blockbusters next year.

Steve Guttenberg says a new Police Academy movie is on the way.

Adam , the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied! https://t.co/HxzdmqS6WP — Steve Guttenberg (@SteveGuttbuck) September 3, 2018

There's also a new Die Hard movie coming, a prequel called McClane. We're rebooting everything we can possibly reboot!

Sony has announced the release date for the next Spider-Man movie in July of 2019, so that's coming.

Jimmy Fallon paid a table's $1,100 dinner bill, because they didn't bother him while he was eating his own meal. The table next door to him didn't bother him, so he rewarded their good behavior.

We're still waiting for the next Bachelor to be announced, but the rumor is it will be Colton.

Last night on Bachelor in Paradise, Jared and Ashley officially got engaged alongside Chris Harrison. Because Jared is such a big Matchbox 20 fan, Chris had a little ace up his sleeve... Rob Thomas recorded a video celebrating their engagement!