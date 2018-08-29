Hollywood Stories: The Return of Louis CK?

Louis CK returns to stand up, Ben Affleck's rehab might mean he's out as The Batman, and more Hollywood Stories.

Louis CK returned to stand up for the first time since admitting to sexual misconduct. It takes real b**** to get back on stage so soon after you showed off your b****. The 50-year-old comedian performed a surprise set on Sunday night at the Comedy Cellar in New York. It was his first public performance after staying out of the spotlight for the past ten months. He did not mention the allegations, which seems like something he should have owned while on stage.

Ben Affleck's current stint in rehab may have cost him his role as Batman. According to a new report, it may now be too expensive for Warner Brothers to insure Affleck for the major blockbuster movie The Batman or a possible Justice League sequel. Almost every studio is required to carry insurance for actors to help protect the production, in case anything were to go wrong. In the past, Lindsay Lohan lost quite a few roles when she was un-insurable, and Robert Downey Jr. was unable to be insured, even after getting out of jail and getting sober.

Pete Davidson said Ariana Grande must be blind for loving him. Ohhhh :( Christine thinks Pete is WAY more adorable than Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran has been engaged his fiance for a while, and when he was on Access asked about his engagement, he made it seem like they were already married. The interviewer goes nuts! The big news is Ed might already be married... but in the interview, he literally said nothing.

Christina Aguilera won't date another celebrity, because she thinks she can only handle one celebrity in a relationship, and she wants it to be her. That's good! If you know this about yourself, it's easier to find the right person.

HBO is getting rid of its adult themed content like Real Sex, Cathouse and Taxicab Confessions. They say the demand is low, possibly because sexual content is quote "easily available."

Happy birthday Michael Jackson, who would have been 60 today. If you didn't know, Michael once recorded an audio book version of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.