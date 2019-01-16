Hollywood Stories: Rihanna suing her Father for their Last Name "Fenty"

Rihanna is suing her dad Ronald Fenty for trying to use their last name “Fenty” to exploit Rihanna’s fame and his own business endeavors. Rihanna has already trademarked the name “Fenty” for her beauty line and lingerie collection. Ronald tried to start a talent agency in 2017 called “Fenty Entertainment” and they have been falsely posing as Rihanna’s mangers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have sent out to their family and friends a “Save the Date” for Feb 28th, but no location was given.

Netflix is at its biggest rate hike yet in its 12 year history and the most of any streaming service. The plan will be bumped from $11 to $13. Yes it’s $2 more a month but also means $24 more a year.