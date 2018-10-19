Hollywood Stories: Rihanna Turns Down Superbowl Halftime

October 19, 2018
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Hollywood Stories
Shows

Rihanna turns down the Halftime Superbowl Performance for 2019 because she supports Colin Kaeprnick and disagrees with the NFL Association with the kneeling contraversy. Maroon 5 is confirmed to perform at Superbowl 53 taken place in Atlanta, GA February 2019.

 

TMZ releases a video with Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker by her pool, but Kendall snaps back on Twitter saying they've put her life in danger because they showed her home's exact location.

 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are looking for a new home! They have been looking at Rihanna's house and Demi Lovato's house.

 

The "Halloween" movie music is an instant creepy music classic, but with the new "Halloween" movie with Jamie Lee Curtis coming out today they have mad a new more electronic twist to it by none other than John Carpenter. Check out the new tune.

Tags: 
hollywood stories