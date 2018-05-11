Hollywood Stories: Rihanna's Intruder Stays a While

An intruder broke into Rihanna's house in the Hollywood Hills... and stayed the night. She wasn't home at the time, and when the cops showed up the suspect was uncooperative, and had to be tased. Good thing celebrities never seem to be home!

A new ad for Deadpool 2 has Deadpool apologizing to David Beckham for a joke in the first movie, about how Beckham's voice sounds like he sucked on a cannister of helium.

Next season, The Voice will have two former American Idol contestants as coaches-- Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Both have been coaches in past seasons, but this really makes it seem like The Voice is sticking it to Idol.

Elementary school students in Milford were treated to a special show with Andy Grammer yesterday, as part of a reward for winning the state-wide Bag It Up For Goodwill contest. Students from John F Kennedy Elementary School gathered up 58,000 items... enough to fill a whole bus!

Great headline from Page 6: "Hookers, Harvey, and Americans Missing from Cannes This Year." Apparently, it's a whole different vibe at the Cannes Film Festival. People are on their best, boring behavior, and the hottest tickets this year include an HBO dinner for Jane Fonda and a lavish LionsGate bash.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she got her first gray hair this past week, after watching Kanye's meltdown.

There have been posts here and there, that Kim has been meeting with in a divorce attorney, to see what her options are, but we don't know if it's true or not.

Fox's decision to cancel Brooklyn Nine-Nine has left the show's fans outraged, and at least one is ready for a fight. Hamilton mastermind Lin Manuel Miranda, a vocal fan, called on his Twitter followers to launch a social media campaign to save the show.

