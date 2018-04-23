Hollywood Stories: RIP, Avicii and Verne Troyer
We say goodbye to Avicii and Verne Troyer... PLUS The Rock reminds us why he's the best, and more in today's Hollywood Stories!
Swedish DJ/producer producer Avicii (aka Tim Bergling), whose biggest hit was 2013's "Wake Me Up," was found dead on Friday and Oman's capital of Muscat. He had several health scares, including acute pancreatitis, which he blamed on excessive drinking... and had retired from performing a couple years ago, to escape the exhausting lifestyle of touring. They've done two autopsies so far, but nothing has been found.
Austin Powers superstar Verne Troyer passed away on Saturday at the age of 49. He had just checked himself back into rehab, and had been battling personal demons for a long time. Mike Myers, who Troyer starred with in Austin Powers, says he hopes he is in a better place.
Michael J. Fox had spinal surgery, but it was unrelated to his Parkinson's disease. His agent says he's recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course later this summer.
What's up with poor Taylor Swift? A Florida man was busted after breaking into Taylor's townhouse in New York City early on Friday... he broke in to take a nap!
Last Sunday, a Minnesota high schooler named Katie Kelzenberg sent Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson a video prom-posal. He thanked her for the invitation, and responded with his own video and he had a little surprise for her...
SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ. ------ ----!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system... literally...RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly - you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ ----❤️ Ps - the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego --
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
Isn't that great?!? The theater was a 232-seat auditorium, complete with popcorn and drinks... to watch The Rock's new movie Rampage.
Allison Mack, who played a good girl on the TV show Smallville, was arrested on Friday for allegedly doing VERY bad things... namely, luring a women into a sex cult. She has pleaded not guilty to charges that include sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor.
The charges allege Mack helped recruit women into a so-called self-help network called NXIVM, that was in reality a cult involving a man named Keith Raniere (who branded his initials into women's pelvic areas before forcing them into sex slavery). Mack's bail will be set today, and she's facing 15 years in prison.