Hollywood Stories: RIP, Avicii and Verne Troyer

We say goodbye to Avicii and Verne Troyer... PLUS The Rock reminds us why he's the best, and more in today's Hollywood Stories!

Swedish DJ/producer producer Avicii (aka Tim Bergling), whose biggest hit was 2013's "Wake Me Up," was found dead on Friday and Oman's capital of Muscat. He had several health scares, including acute pancreatitis, which he blamed on excessive drinking... and had retired from performing a couple years ago, to escape the exhausting lifestyle of touring. They've done two autopsies so far, but nothing has been found.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Austin Powers superstar Verne Troyer passed away on Saturday at the age of 49. He had just checked himself back into rehab, and had been battling personal demons for a long time. Mike Myers, who Troyer starred with in Austin Powers, says he hopes he is in a better place.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Michael J. Fox had spinal surgery, but it was unrelated to his Parkinson's disease. His agent says he's recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course later this summer.

What's up with poor Taylor Swift? A Florida man was busted after breaking into Taylor's townhouse in New York City early on Friday... he broke in to take a nap!

Last Sunday, a Minnesota high schooler named Katie Kelzenberg sent Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson a video prom-posal. He thanked her for the invitation, and responded with his own video and he had a little surprise for her...

Isn't that great?!? The theater was a 232-seat auditorium, complete with popcorn and drinks... to watch The Rock's new movie Rampage.

Allison Mack, who played a good girl on the TV show Smallville, was arrested on Friday for allegedly doing VERY bad things... namely, luring a women into a sex cult. She has pleaded not guilty to charges that include sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

The charges allege Mack helped recruit women into a so-called self-help network called NXIVM, that was in reality a cult involving a man named Keith Raniere (who branded his initials into women's pelvic areas before forcing them into sex slavery). Mack's bail will be set today, and she's facing 15 years in prison.