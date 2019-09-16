Hollywood Stories: The Roast of Alec Baldwin Was Everything

Alec Baldwin got roasted... even by his own daughter! Plus, Kim Kardashian's health scare, revealed, and we say goodbye to two rock legends.

We lost a pair of rock legends over the weekend. Eddie Money passed away at 70, and then we heard Ric Ocasek from The Cars passed away, also at 70. Ric's estranged wife Paulina Porizkova found him in his midtown Manhattan apartment. They were married for 28 years and have two sons together.

Video of The Cars - Drive (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Alec Baldwin was roasted last night on Comedy Central, and it was everything we wanted it to be. It started with Sean Hayes, and then "rude, thoughtless little pig" Ireland jumped in.

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim had a true health scare, but it turned out to be a false alarm. She thought she had Lupus, but it turned out to be psoriatic arthritis. Kim does have psoriasis, and she's shared her battle with that while trying to keep herself as healthy as possible. As Dr. House always says, it's never Lupus.

Video of Kim Kardashian Tests Positive For Lupus Antibodies | KUWTK | E!

Felicity Huffman is going to jail for at least 14 days for her role in the college admission scandal, but it's going to be one of those swanky jails almost like a country club. If you're Lori Loughlin this morning, how would you feel about this?

Alex Trebek prides himself on being a guy who can pronounce things properly. He's very uppity about that, and it's never more pronounced than when he pronounces the word "genre."

Video of Alex Trebek pronouncing &quot;genre&quot;

Mama June has been arrested for drugs. She and her boyfriend have apparently been getting into very heavy stuff like crack cocaine. Mama June has lost most of her teeth at this point.

Demi Lovato's love life might be improving. She went out with Mike Johnson, a contestant from The Bachelorette, and they went to La Scala in Beverly Hills. Wonder who paid?