Hollywood Stories: Robert DeNiro Sued For Harassment

A former assistant is suing the famed actor for gender-based harassment. Plus, Rumor Willis defends her mom's tell-all book, Gigi Hadid and Tyler C. break up, and more.

Earlier this year, Robert DeNiro sued his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson for $6 million, claiming that she watched 55 episodes of Friends in a four day period while at work, and that she misused the company credit card. Yesterday, DeNiro was served with papers in which Graham is now suing him for gender-based harassment over sexually charged comments and what she calls a "hostile and abusive, intimidating manner." She's suing him for $12 million and has evidence in the form of a voicemail he left her.

Video of Robert De Niro Voicemail

Demi Moore's new book is blowing up everybody in Hollywood, and her daughter Rumor Willis is defending her. She went on The Talk yesterday and said she respects Demi is never the victim in her story.

Video of The Talk - Rumor Willis on Mom, Demi Moore&#039;s New Memoir &#039;Inside Out&#039;; &#039;I&#039;m proud of her vulnerabi…

Gigi Hadid and Tyler C. have split up. It seemed like something was up when Tyler amped up his Instagram paid partnerships, going from one here and there to three in a row... Gigi would not stand for that.

James Franco is being sued for sexual exploitation. He ran a now-defunct acting school, and at the time there were a lot of rumors that he and his buddies in the acting school were behaving inappropriately with young actresses. We hadn't heard much about those rumors recently, until yesterday, when two women sued Franco, accusing him of sexually exploiting them at the school. Franco's lawyers said they haven't read the entire complaint yet, but they are denying all claims.

Dan + Shay featuring Justin Bieber just released a new song. Check out "10,000 hours"