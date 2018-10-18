Hollywood Stories: The Rock is the Most Loved Entertainer!

October 18, 2018
Christine Lee

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came in as most loved entertainer according to morningconsult.com. Kim Kardashian came in last on the list. What we are wondering is why are there no women in the top 10! Check out the full list.

 

Cardi B goes on Jimmy Kimmel and she was the absolute best!! Kimmel asked what it was like to have her baby and she said her baby broke this part of her body. LOL.

 

Meghan Markle was spotted wearing BFF Serena Williams' plaid blazer from her clothing line. And in true Meghan style.. the $145 blazer is SOLD OUT! 


The face you make when you and Duchess of Sussex Meghan have matching @serena blazers -- #BeSeenBeHeard Link in bio to shop the collection!

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

 

hollywood stories