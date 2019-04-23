Hollywood Stories: Roseanne Barr Says She is the 'Q' in 'LGBTQ'

Hollywood Stories

Roseanne Barr says she put the “Q” in “LGBTQ”?! Roseanne went on a video rant saying “ All that LGBTQ stuff, let me just be real, I put the Q in LGBTQ because I’m as queer and two mother f*****. I’m queer. I’m alien. I don’t belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer and that makes me queer I guess. I did put the Q in it, bye.”

 

The Rock said he didn’t put chocolate or candy in Easter eggs. Instead he put toys.  He put on Instagram, “No candy when you come to the Rock’s house – last thing I need is wrangling a bunch whacked out kiddos who’ve become candy crack heads on the sugar come down.”

If you look right there, you’ll find what the Easter Daddy, I mean Bunny left you. 100 eggs for Jazzy & her cousins for their hunt - all filled with tiny toys. No candy when you come to the Rock’s house - last thing I need is wrangling a bunch whacked out kiddos who’ve become candy crack heads on the sugar come down ---------- We had such a fun Easter with our ohana and hope you guys did too. Lets get back to work.

Prince’s Memoir has been worked on since the time of his death 3 years ago. His memoir is set to be released on Oct 29th of this year. The memoir will includeunfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics.

