Hollywood Stories: Roseanne Barr Says She is the 'Q' in 'LGBTQ'
Roseanne Barr says she put the “Q” in “LGBTQ”?! Roseanne went on a video rant saying “ All that LGBTQ stuff, let me just be real, I put the Q in LGBTQ because I’m as queer and two mother f*****. I’m queer. I’m alien. I don’t belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer and that makes me queer I guess. I did put the Q in it, bye.”
Roseanne Barr announces she’s ‘queer,’ slams the word ‘f-g’ https://t.co/kV5eVs3pZJ pic.twitter.com/nRRywGsRRP— Page Six (@PageSix) April 22, 2019
The Rock said he didn’t put chocolate or candy in Easter eggs. Instead he put toys. He put on Instagram, “No candy when you come to the Rock’s house – last thing I need is wrangling a bunch whacked out kiddos who’ve become candy crack heads on the sugar come down.”
If you look right there, you’ll find what the Easter Daddy, I mean Bunny left you. 100 eggs for Jazzy & her cousins for their hunt - all filled with tiny toys. No candy when you come to the Rock’s house - last thing I need is wrangling a bunch whacked out kiddos who’ve become candy crack heads on the sugar come down ---------- We had such a fun Easter with our ohana and hope you guys did too. Lets get back to work.
Prince’s Memoir has been worked on since the time of his death 3 years ago. His memoir is set to be released on Oct 29th of this year. The memoir will includeunfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics.
Prince Memoir, ‘The Beautiful Ones,’ to Be Released in October https://t.co/oidEWBAiwD— Variety (@Variety) April 22, 2019