Hollywood Stories: Roseanne Barr Says She is the 'Q' in 'LGBTQ'

Roseanne Barr says she put the “Q” in “LGBTQ”?! Roseanne went on a video rant saying “ All that LGBTQ stuff, let me just be real, I put the Q in LGBTQ because I’m as queer and two mother f*****. I’m queer. I’m alien. I don’t belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer and that makes me queer I guess. I did put the Q in it, bye.”

Roseanne Barr announces she’s ‘queer,’ slams the word ‘f-g’ https://t.co/kV5eVs3pZJ pic.twitter.com/nRRywGsRRP — Page Six (@PageSix) April 22, 2019

The Rock said he didn’t put chocolate or candy in Easter eggs. Instead he put toys. He put on Instagram, “No candy when you come to the Rock’s house – last thing I need is wrangling a bunch whacked out kiddos who’ve become candy crack heads on the sugar come down.”

Prince’s Memoir has been worked on since the time of his death 3 years ago. His memoir is set to be released on Oct 29th of this year. The memoir will includeunfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics.