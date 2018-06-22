Hollywood Stories: Roseanne, Minus Roseanne

The Roseanne revival is returning... without Roseanne. Plus, Alyssa Milano wants to help immigrant children, Melania's dumb jacket sells out, and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

ABC will begin production on a 10 episode Roseanne revival called The Conners... without Roseanne Barr. They stated "After a sudden turn of events, the Connors are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand me downs, break downs with love, humor, perseverance, family prevails." John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sarah Gilbert are all returning.

Demi Lovato released a new single called "Sober" and she revealed that she recently broke her sobriety. Last year, she Tweeted out six years of sobriety. This is a classic example of a setback. It doesn't mean you throw in the towel. Apparently, Demi entered rehab, so it's a work in progress, like always.

Sir Paul McCartney was on Carpool Karaoke for London Week with James Corden.

Bill Murray wondered why George Clooney was getting an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award at such a young age, and then he came to the obvious Bill Murray conclusion: "It happened to all of us, I'm sure, when we realized the Lifetime Achievement Award was being given to a 56-year-old man. I know all of you thought the same thing that I thought-- George is dying. So this isn't really a Lifetime Achievement Award, it's a celebration of life."

Only Bill Murray could get away with that sort of great Bill Murray humor.

Alyssa Milano wants to take in some of the hundreds of immigrant children housed in foster care facilities in New York, who were torn apart from their parents under Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy. She wrote to the CEO of the Cayuga Centers, and said she was willing to offer children her home, her heart, her love, whatever stability she can give, until they can be reunited with a parent. Talk about getting involved.

Meanwhile, the $39 jacket Melania Trump wore that says "I really don't care. Do U?" sold out on the Zara website.

Johnny Depp responded to some of the rumors that have been going around about him in the last year, and it turns out many of them are true. For example, he confirmed that he keeps a sound engineer on his payroll, not just to send him lines on the set because he doesn't know his lines, but also to send him audio to enhance his performances in certain scenes.

He also addressed reports he spent $3 million dollars to shoot Hunter S. Thompson's ashes into outer space... he said no, it was $5 million.

And Depp is not giving up his fight with his former financial advisers. He said his mother taught him to never start a fight, but if someone else starts with you, "you lay them out with an f***ing brick."

Mr. T got on Twitter and tried to get Quaker to bring back Mr. T cereal, and Twitter seems to be agreeing.

Drew Barrymore told the story to Jimmy Kimmel last night about the time she vandalized an ex-boyfriend's car. She's dated a ton of guys, so we don't know who she's talking about specifically, but she spray painetd on his car.

