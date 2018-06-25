Hollywood Stories: Roseanne's Tearful Apology (And More Excuses)

Audio of Roseanne's post-tweet conversation with Rabbi Shmuley has been released, PLUS why Kim K is done with selfies and more.

Roseanne Barr and the racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett happened a while ago. Two days after the tweet, she phoned in to Rabbi Shmuley's podcast. He held on to the audio out of respect for his longtime friend, but now he's releasing it.

In the audio, Roseanne cried and repeatedly apologized, and said that her words had been misconstrued.

Kim Kardashian is done with selfies. She said "I used to spend so much time taking selfies. I would just like to live in real time a little bit more. I don't mind pictures, but I'm not on my phone the way I used to be." And Kim said she's not going to give her kids phones until they're 10 or 12 years old. We wish more people would buy into that way of thinking!

Video of Kim Kardashian West Has Given Up Selfies!? | This Morning

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom topped the box office with $150 million opening.

Video of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Final Trailer [HD>

Tom Brady is just like one of us. You think he's perfect, he looks great, he's married to a supermodel... but at a U2 concert, someone videotaped him singling along completely out of tune.

TIL Tom Brady is a fan of @U2 --



(via TomBrady/IG) pic.twitter.com/RGfIfDfc1e — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2018

LOL!

Michael Rapaport is being called a hero after stopping a passenger from opening an emergency exit window on a cross-country flight over the weekend. He was flying from Los Angeles to Houston on Saturday morning, when a guy got up and started trying to open the window of the emergency exit. The FBI found out later that the man thought it was the bathroom.

Ed Sheeran stopped his show in Cardiff Wales to use the bathroom... twice! He told the audience "I've got to pee," then he came back, totally embarrassed, and three songs later he stopped singing AGAIN to use the toilet.

I’ve never seen 60,000 people wait so patiently for someone to go to the toilet... twice #EdSheeran #Cardiff — Ｓ Ａ Ｒ Ａ Ｈ Ｂ Ｒ Ｏ Ｗ Ｎ (@SarahBrownWorld) June 23, 2018

When you gotta go, you gotta go!