Hollywood Stories: Royal Baby Marks a Royal First!

The Royal Baby makes Royal History... for women! Plus, more celebrity baby news! And Kim Kardashian is releasing another new fragrance. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Kim Kardashian's new fragrance comes in a bottle shaped like her body and she says it smells to her like what golden would smell like...

#KKWBODY, KKW FRAGRANCE’S NEWEST PERFUME, IS COMING SOON ON 04.30 pic.twitter.com/uTtTVOyuxu — KKW FRAGRANCE (@KKWFRAGRANCE) April 24, 2018

"It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like." https://t.co/WrlHkgZvy6 — POPSUGAR Beauty (@POPSUGARBeauty) April 24, 2018

BTW, a few months ago Kim wiped out her marketing team including a woman who'd been her BFF/marketing genuis for a really long time. Sooo she hired a new, younger, cuter, almost Kim 2.0. They look similar!

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian has dumped her longtime assistant and hired a new publicist https://t.co/7DwLejLTnu — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2017

Duchess Kate smiled and waved as she left the hospital holding her newborn baby boy who is fifth in line to the British throne. And OMG, little Charlotte gave a cute wave to the camera.

So cute! Prince William arrives at the hospital with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to visit their new baby brother. pic.twitter.com/vHYf6ezY0l — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 23, 2018

And this is the first time a brother was born into a Royal Family after a sister had been born and she didn't lose her place in line to the throne! In years past before we've progressed, the girl would lose her place and be replaced by the boy. Not only that, but the boy has bumped Harry down a notch!

Kate Middleton just gave birth to a baby boy — meaning Princess Charlotte is the first woman to stand ahead of a man in line of succession for the throne pic.twitter.com/G31tauJO5M — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 23, 2018

No name has been announced yet, but bookies are already betting on the names. Arthur, James, Phillip, and Albert are among the top contenders.

Bookies have slashed the odds on the top names for the newborn Prince.

What do you think the #Royalbaby will be called? -- — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 24, 2018



Congratulations to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian! They welcomed their new baby girl, named Tiana Gia Johnson.

Congratulations to @TheRock on the birth of his daughter Tiana Gia Johnson! https://t.co/6aCn6nRDih — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2018

And more baby news... congrats to Dancing With The Stars' Kym Johnson and Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec ‏who've welcomed twins! Robert already has three children from a previous marriage... he's 55.

Congratulations are in order! Dancing With Stars' Kym Johnson's first photo of her twins deserves it's own mirrorball trophy. https://t.co/c5mo8XyAEC — E! News (@enews) April 24, 2018

Christina Aguilera was on a primetime edition of Carpool Karaoke and James Corden couldn't figure out how she does her ~growly vocals. LOL!

We'll just leave this right here on your timeline...@xtina Carpool Karaoke!https://t.co/bvSIdadnjG #XtinaCarpool — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 24, 2018





