Hollywood Stories: Royal Baby Marks a Royal First!

And it's a big deal for Charlotte!

April 24, 2018
Christine Lee
The Royal Baby makes Royal History... for women! Plus, more celebrity baby news! And Kim Kardashian is releasing another new fragrance. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee! 

Kim Kardashian's new fragrance comes in a bottle shaped like her body and she says it smells to her like what golden would smell like...

BTW, a few months ago Kim wiped out her marketing team including a woman who'd been her BFF/marketing genuis for a really long time. Sooo she hired a new, younger, cuter, almost Kim 2.0. They look similar! 

Duchess Kate smiled and waved as she left the hospital holding her newborn baby boy who is fifth in line to the British throne. And OMG, little Charlotte gave a cute wave to the camera.

And this is the first time a brother was born into a Royal Family after a sister had been born and she didn't lose her place in line to the throne! In years past before we've progressed, the girl would lose her place and be replaced by the boy. Not only that, but the boy has bumped Harry down a notch! 

No name has been announced yet, but bookies are already betting on the names. Arthur, James, Phillip, and Albert are among the top contenders. 


Congratulations to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian! They welcomed their new baby girl, named Tiana Gia Johnson.

And more baby news... congrats to Dancing With The Stars' Kym Johnson and Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec ‏who've welcomed twins! Robert already has three children from a previous marriage... he's 55. 

Christina Aguilera was on a primetime edition of Carpool Karaoke and James Corden couldn't figure out how she does her ~growly vocals. LOL! 



 

