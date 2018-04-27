Hollywood Stories: Royal Baby's Name Revealed

The Royal Baby's name has been revealed! And Americans are all excited for the Royal Wedding! And karma has finally caught up to Bill Cosby. More in Christine Lee's Hollywood Stories!

Janelle Monae has come out as pansexual in Rolling Stone. She used to identify as bisexual, but then she saw something about pansexuality, which encompasses gender fluidity.

Janelle Monáe appears on our cover. In the story, she opens up about her new album, sexuality, Prince and more https://t.co/npVzAbJylc pic.twitter.com/jUMhH0qGWf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 26, 2018

Cardi B has canceled all her summer concert dates due to problems breathing while she's pregnant, but she'll be back in time for the Bruno Mars tour.

As you know, Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and rape back in 2004. He could face more than 10 years.

ICYMI: Karma caught up to Bill Cosby. Plus, @kanyewest and @johnlegend have a Twitter feud... and more! Catch up here and tune in at 4:40 for a new load of #DirtyLaundry with @GinaJ965! https://t.co/L4TyeLF6lz pic.twitter.com/xbYUm46MQy — 965tic (@965tic) April 27, 2018

Women feared reprisals for reporting allegations against Matt Lauer, Tom Brokaw. Now NBC faces skepticism in remedying harassment. https://t.co/kRkC86EEPZ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 26, 2018

Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexually harassing two women in the '90s. One says he groped her and tried to force himself on her. And Matt Lauer has spoken up for the first time since his scandal. He says the stories are false and sources are biased. He wants to make it clear that "any allegations of coercive, aggressive, or abusive behavior are false."

And the Royal Baby's name has been revealed! His name is Louis Arthur Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

BTW, you can get Royal Wedding swag...

A British pottery factory is producing royal wedding mugs emblazoned with descriptions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'game changers, free spirits, big hearts and well suited' pic.twitter.com/UMywPCVxlK — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 23, 2018

John Cena has a broken heart. He spoke out about his breakup with Nikki Bella.

John Cena and Nikki Bella may no longer be together, but that doesn't mean he's stopped loving and missing her. pic.twitter.com/tlR8Q8CTgn — E! News (@enews) April 26, 2018

Disney has ordered a new animated series called Star Wars Resistance debuting sometime this fall on Disney Channel.