Hollywood Stories: Royal Baby's Name Revealed

April 27, 2018
Christine Lee
The Royal Baby's name has been revealed! And Americans are all excited for the Royal Wedding! And karma has finally caught up to Bill Cosby. More in Christine Lee's Hollywood Stories!  

Janelle Monae has come out as pansexual in Rolling Stone. She used to identify as bisexual, but then she saw something about pansexuality, which encompasses gender fluidity. 



Cardi B has canceled all her summer concert dates due to problems breathing while she's pregnant, but she'll be back in time for the Bruno Mars tour.



As you know, Bill Cosby was found guilty of drugging and rape back in 2004. He could face more than 10 years. 



Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexually harassing two women in the '90s. One says he groped her and tried to force himself on her. And Matt Lauer has spoken up for the first time since his scandal. He says the stories are false and sources are biased. He wants to make it clear that "any allegations of coercive, aggressive, or abusive behavior are false." 

And the Royal Baby's name has been revealed! His name is Louis Arthur Charles.

BTW, you can get Royal Wedding swag... 

John Cena has a broken heart. He spoke out about his breakup with Nikki Bella. 

Disney has ordered a new animated series called Star Wars Resistance debuting sometime this fall on Disney Channel. 

