Hollywood Stories: Royal Wedding Countdown Is On!

The latest developments around the Royal Wedding, plus new shows from CBS, a new baby for Chrissy and John, and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

The countdown to the Royal Wedding is on, and in her first official solo statement from the palace, Meghan Markle confirmed that her father sadly will not be at the wedding.

Thomas Markle is alert and recovering from heart surgery. He has successfully gone through a stent procedure, and says it will take a while to heal... so he'll be staying in the hospital. Since her dad can't do it, word has it Meghan now wants to have her mom walk her down the aisle.

Meghan's half-sister Samantha is apparently in the hospital, after suffering what appears to be a broken ankle and a fractured knee after a confrontation with the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Samantha is continuing with her "Operation: Badmouth" rampage. Apparently, she found out that Meghan isn't happy with her recent tirades, so now she's pleading to the First Amendment and claiming her tirades are really about "self defense."

CBS unveiled their schedule for next season, including a Magnum P.I. reboot, the Murphy Brown revival, and a sitcom called Happy Together, which was loosely inspired by a guy who roomed with Harry Styles just as he was making it big.

T.I. was arrested yesterday on disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and assault charges as he tried to enter his gated community outside Atlanta. The rapper was busted around 4:30 in the morning after getting into an argument with a security guard.

Cardi B and her fiance, Migos rapper Offset, have been sued by a man after an encounter at the Met Gala. He requested an autograph from the couple, which ultimately ended in a beat-down by Cardi's security team.

Michael Keaton set his Alma Mater, Kent State University, on fire when he left graduates with two simple words:

Video of Michael Keaton admits &#039;I&#039;m Batman&#039; during Kent State University commencement speech

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the proud parents of a baby boy. The 32-year-old gave birth to their son, the brother to Luna, but the couple have yet to reveal his name.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! -------- — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

There's a rumor that Justin Theroux is seeing Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Aniston can't handle it.

Hilary Duff is complaining about her neighbor, who she says smokes cigarettes and weed all day which makes her apartment reek.

A report claims that Pauley Perrette left NCIS because of Mark Harmon's pit bull, which bit a crew member who required 16 stitches. Is that what she meant by being assaulted? She says she didn't feel safe when he kept bringing the dog to the set.

When all else fails, and you screw up, and people are calling you out on it... what do you do? Blame your spouse! Ellen Degeneres was given a surprise 69th birthday party thrown by her wife Portia de Rossi. Some A-listers were left off the guest list, and are now upset about it. Ellen threw Portia under the bus, and made her admit it was her fault!