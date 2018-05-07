Hollywood Stories: Russell Crowe's Crazy Koala Donation

John Oliver and Russell Crowe team up on the silliest charity donation ever! Plus, SNL skewers A Quiet Place and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have not been having the best marriage. They escaped to Hawaii without their five kids, to try and rekindle their relationship. Hope it works for them...

Bill Murray recently helped a couple do their baby's gender reveal during a golf tournament he hosted. The couple had a golf ball that would burst when it was hit, revealing either pink or blue powder. They didn't plan on Bill hitting it, he just happened to be there and agreed to do the honors. Just for the record the powder was blue, so it's gonna be a boy.

There's a fifth Rambo movie in the works, this time he'll fight a drug cartel in Mexico.

SNL did a take off on the horror movie A Quiet Place, where a group of people can't keep quiet enough to avoid being killed by monsters, because they keep reading Kanye West tweets.

Video of A Kanye Place - SNL

They also did a fantastic star-studded cold open with everyone from Ivanka Trump (played by Scarlett Johansson), Jimmy Fallon, and the real Stormy Daniels, too.

Video of Michael Cohen Wiretap Cold Open - SNL

Is Stormy the first adult film actress to appear on SNL? She might be...

We've got a lot of unpacking to do here. Recently on Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver announced he was the mystery buyer of the $7,000 jockstrap from Russell Crowe's Cinderella Man movie, from Crowe's divorce auction. Oliver then donated that prop to the one and only surviving Blockbuster Video store in America, which happens to be in Alaska, so they could put it on display and get more foot traffic.

Russell Crowe was so moved by the donation from Oliver and the gesture to Blockbuster, that he tweeted he'd have to come up with something very special to top what John Oliver had done. Then, he tweeted that special something was a specially-created video of the Irwins unveiling the John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward at the famous Steve Irwin Australia Zoo. Oliver said that was his only unaccomplished goal with the show, so he was now officially done (which we're assuming was just a joke).

Video of Oliver Shutters Show After Koala Chlamydia Ward Named In His Honor At Australian Wildlife Hospital

In case you're wondering, in people, Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted disease right. A different strain infects koalas, but it, too, can be spread sexually, and it's causing a devastating epidemic. In some parts of Australia, koala infection rates are as high as 90 percent.

Donald Trump's first wife Ivana appeared on the Italian version of Dancing With The Stars on Saturday night, wearing a partially see-through dress. Don't forget-- her appearance came less than a year after she criticized Marla Maples for being a contestant on the U.S. version of Dancing With The Stars.