Hollywood Stories: Ryan Reynolds & Josh Brolin Are Everywhere!

The strange saga of Meghan Markle's dad may have come to an end, Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin hit the circuit hard, and more in today's Hollywood Stories.

She's 15. She's from Longmeadow, Mass. Her name is Brynn Cartelli. And we're totally confident she's going to be a finalist on The Voice.

CBS has responded to Pauley Perrette's claim that she left NCIS after "multiple physical assaults." CBS says the former NCIS star voiced a workplace concern over a year ago, and they "worked with her to find a solution." From her standpoint, however, Pauley tweeted "There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth."

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

After all the "will he/ won't he," it looks like Meghan Markle's father will NOT be in London for the Royal Wedding. Thomas Markle finally decided that he WOULD go, but he was scheduled for heart surgery as early as this morning, which means now he probably won't make it to the London by Saturday.

And Meghan's half-sister Samantha is taking the "blame" for the paparazzi photos that showed up, which started all the controversy around her father. Samantha had been doing "Operation: Badmouth" for the last two years, and Piers Morgan called her out on that.

Jimmy Fallon had Josh Brolin-- who not only plays Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but is also in Deadpool 2, opening up this weekend-- on his show. Brolin revealing how humbling it is to be mistaken for another Josh.

Brolin and Ryan Reynolds are everywhere promoting Deadpool 2, which comes out this weekend... including an appearance on BBC Radio 1, doing a round of playground insults.

ABC unveiled their schedule for next season, and it includes a Goldbergs spin-off, a sitcom set in the 70s, a This Is Us-style dramedy, and a show that sounds almost exactly like Castle.

A gelato shop in Ireland has an ice cream made with Heinz Ketchup, in honor of Ed Sheeran, because he loves the stuff.

Tonya Harding feels like she's finally getting the respect she deserves on Dancing With The Stars... that she didn't get in the Olympics.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 drops on Netflix this Friday, May 18th, and Selena Gomez says the proceeds from the soundtrack will be donated to the Trevor Project and the Crisis Text Line.